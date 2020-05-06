Athens police have arrested a man suspected of robbing another man of his car keys at gunpoint in an Athens parking lot.
Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell investigated the April 29 armed robbery and developed Quami Terry Mingle, 19, of 15573 Mayberry Drive, Athens, as the suspect. Mingle was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. He was booked at Athens Police Department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail. He remain jailed Wednesday afternoon. Bond has not yet been set.
On April 29, police responded to an armed robbery call at Eastside Junction Parking lot. The victim said he had parked his car in the lot and was walking to his workplace when a man approached him, pointed a pistol at him and demanded his car keys. The victim relinquished the keys and was not injured.
