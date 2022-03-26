Video footage is a powerful tool for law enforcement in solving crimes and prosecuting criminals.
The Athens Police Department is announcing its Athens Community Eagle Watch Program to help gather video footage from businesses and residents who want to participate in helping make it a citywide tool.
Those who are interested can contact Jordan Porter at jporter@athensal.us so he can obtain the cam- era’s location and get the owner’s contact information.
If there is a crime committed in an area where people and businesses have registered cameras, an Athens detective will reach out to the owners to see if they possibly have any footage that would benefit the investigation and ask them to send the clip or allow a detective to view the footage.
The program is strictly voluntary.
Personal information shared with APD will be kept confidential, and any footage shared with APD will only be used for law enforcement investigations.
Chief Floyd Johnson said the program is a “collaborative effort” with the community.
“This will allow us to obtain footage and check out leads more quickly,” Johnson said.
“Many businesses and homes have security cameras that might catch a suspect’s image or the suspect’s vehicle. For example, we had some break-ins recently in a subdivision where homeowners were able to provide us such imag- es that we shared on social media. We have been following up on the tips those images generated.”
The department chose the name Eagle Watch both because Athens High School’s mascot is the Golden Eagle and eagles are known for their superior vision.
Those who have questions about the program can call Detective Kelly Fussell at (256) 233-8718, or email him at kfussell@ athensal.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.