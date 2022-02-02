Brett Constable of the Athens Police Department was sworn in Jan. 20 as Captain replacing Trevor Harris, who announced his retirement last month.
Captain Constable has served with the Athens Police Department since the fall of 1991.
Most recently, he served as lieutenant in Investigations.
“I love it. I love new challenges and I love being a police officer. I am happy to be in a great town that is so supportive of law enforcement,” Constable said of his new role at APD. He is also a recent graduate of Athens State University, where he also works after hours as security.
Constable lives in Athens with his wife of 30 years, Rebecca.
They have one son, Tucker, who is currently studying at ASU to become a teacher.
