The Athens Police Dept. is requesting assistance in locating a runaway minor.
According to the police, Persais Anna Eastup has been missing for 3 days. She was last seen walking along Market St. near Athens-Limestone Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
According to APD police Capt. Trevor Harris, the case is believed to be a runaway situation, rather than a criminal act. Capt. Harris and the APD are still chasing down leads.
"We just want her back safe," Capt. Harris said.
Please contact Athens Police Detective Joe McClanahan at 256-233-8700 with any information that might help them locate her.
