Lieutenant Jonathan Caldwell and detective Jared Smith with Athens Police Department visited seventh-grade students at Athens Renaissance School to showcase the importance of proper DNA collections. Caldwell and Smith showed students proper methods for collecting samples.
The visit was part of a project-based unit on genetics where students collected data and designed pedigrees.
“We always enjoy the opportunity to be in the schools and individual classrooms. We are glad to talk with any class and let the students get to know us and share information with them,” said Athens Police chief Floyd Johnson.
