The Athens Municipal Pool will open Saturday, May 27, during the Memorial Day weekend.
The pool is located within the Sportsplex on U.S. 31 and is open to the public Monday-Saturday from 12-5 p.m.
Admission is $4 for children 12 and younger and $5 for those 13 and older. Individual pool passes are available for $60.
Parks and Rec also offers the pool for rentals, such as birthday parties. The pool is available for rental on Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The is cost is $100 per hour, with a two-hour minimum. Rentals are subject to lifeguard availability.
For information on pool rules, go to the City of Athens website’s Parks and Recreation page at: https://www.athensalabama.us/Facilities/Facility/Details/Athens-Municipal-Pool-4
