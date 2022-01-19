Athens will claim nearly $1.5 million in state transportation funding in 2022 through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, the governor’s office released Jan. 19.
Funding for the Limestone County project and dozens of others statewide totaling more than $40 million comes through the Rebuild Alabama Act. The act is required to set aside a minimum of $30 million annually off the top of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system. Projects are selected through an application process.
In Athens, the state award will supplement $372,786 in local funds to realign South Clinton Street at U.S. 72 and will include turning lanes and a traffic signal.
“This project will allow the addition of turn lanes on Clinton Street, an extended turn lane onto Clinton Street for traffic traveling west on U.S. 72, and the relocation of the traffic signal further west from Catfish Cabin’s entrance and exit,” according to Athens city engineer Michael Griffin.
“It’s great news for Athens,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. “We are excited about Gov. Ivey’s announcement that the state is investing in improvements on U.S. 72, and we look forward to working with ALDOT on other projects to help with traffic flow.”
Because the Clinton Street project is in the development phase residents shouldn’t expect any immediate action in the area. “It’ll likely be in the next fiscal year,” the mayor said.
“This project will have to undergo the design, bid and scheduling process, which means construction likely will not start for two or three years,” Griffin released. “There are other areas the city has addressed with ALDOT about U.S. 72, such as Cambridge Lane and Jefferson Street. CSX is involved in the process with ALDOT on the proposed improvements at the Jefferson Street railroad overpass.”
In 2022, 32 projects throughout Alabama were selected through the program, totaling $40.3 million in state transportation funding. Of those, 17 are from cities and counties putting forward $11.89 million in local funds, although there is no local fund-matching requirement under the ATRIP-II program.
“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “During my state of the state address, I shared that on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties.”
In 2021, the state awarded $30.2 million in overall funding with no Limestone County projects noted. In 2020, the state awarded the county $1.4 million in ATRIP-II funds with no local matching money to add left turn lanes on U.S. 72, and add and extend right turn lanes on Mooresville Road at the U.S. 72-Mooresville Road intersection.
Since the program’s 2019 creation, Alabama has awarded more than $100 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II. Projects are selected by an ALTRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The state anticipates many of the awarded projects will be under contract during 2022, but cities and counties have up to two years to move forward.
