Jared Newby, an Athens Renaissance fourth-grade student, participated in the 4H Pig Squeal.
The 4H Pig Squeal teaches young people recommended management practices for growing and raising swine.
Participants develop swine management skills, learn to produce healthy pigs, develop an awareness of business management, and develop record-keeping skills.
Newby won first in showmanship, third in the market division, record book winner, and superior overall winner of the North Alabama Pig squeal.
The flexibility of the ARS blended school model allows Newby to participate in not only project-based learning but also 4H competitions and his family’s farming of agriculture.
