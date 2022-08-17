On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Athens Renaissance School held a meet and greet in their band room for prospective middle school and high school band students.
Students were given information about being in band and the commitment it entails and had the opportunity to meet and get to know other band students over pizza.
Last year, the ARS band consisted of approximately 30 students, but this year the school anticipates around 40 blended and virtual students participating in the band program.
Blended and virtual students are both eligible to participate in the band program, and band classes do not conflict with Blended 1.0 classes and are a great opportunity for B2 and virtual students.
Students are able to participate in band, regardless of the learning pathway they chose.
Both the beginner band and the concert band will have class twice a week this year, as opposed to last year’s once a week. Beginner band will happen on Monday and Friday from 9-10 a.m., and concert band will happen on Monday and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Steve Williams, the band director, is hopeful students having two hours of in-class rehearsal each week will improve their learning retention.
Students are eligible for concert band if they have one or more years of experience in band.
Williams hopes to see the ARS band gain exposure in the community, perhaps by performing on the Square or at the senior centers.
He plans to have three concerts throughout this school year, with the first being around Christmas.
To keep up with the ARS band, follow Athens Renaissance School on Facebook and Twitter.
