This week, the Athens Renaissance robotics team heads to Houston for the FIRST® Robotics Championship.
“FIRST® Championship is a culminating, international event for the FIRST® youth robotics competition season for students in grades K-12 and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for the global community as the FIRST® programs prepare young people for the future. The 2022 FIRST® Championship will join thousands of students for the ultimate celebration of STEM and innovation at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, April 20-23,” Taylor Whisenant, collaborative teacher at Athens Renaissance.
Athens Renaissance qualified at the 2022 Rocket City Regional competition earlier this month.
“The Athens Renaissance FIRST® Robotics Competition Team, Renaissance Robotics, qualified for this event by winning the Rookie All Star Award at the 2022 Rocket City Regional April 7-9. As a first-year team, Renaissance Robotics is ecstatic to compete, meet teams from around the world, and connect with the many sponsors and colleges that will be represented at this event,” said Whisenant.
The event is an opportunity for students to show off their innovative abilities in STEM to a diverse group of competitors, sponsors and colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.