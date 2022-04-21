On Wednesday, April 13, a two-vehicle wreck occurred around 4:20 p.m. The collision was between a 2006 Honda CMX250 motorcycle and a 2014 Ford F150 truck.
The crash took place on East Limestone Road near U.S. 72, approximately three miles east of Athens, in Limestone County.
The crash occurred when Athens resident Colewyn N. Hawkins, 22, crossed over the centerline on his motorcycle, striking the truck driven by Debra Kaye Stone, 61, of Athens.
Hawkins was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital on Friday, April 15.
ALEA has no further information at this time.
