Three Athens residents are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center after a search warrant was conducted in West Limestone.
John Owen Elrod, 28, Justin Blake Tatum, 32, and Alyssa Jones, 18, are all being held on drug trafficking and other charges.
On Feb. 3, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unity along with the Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search at a residence in the 23000 block of Flannagan Road, where the three individuals were detained.
The search yielded “55.88 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of Ecstasy, two illegal short barreled shotguns, one pistol and one rifle affixed with an illegal homemade suppressor,” according to the LCSO.
• John Owen Elrod, 28, of Athens, has been charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Two counts of Possession of Sawed-off Rifle/Shotgun, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Elrod is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $29,500 bond.
• Justin Blake Tatum, 32, of Athens, has been charged with Drug trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Tatum is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.
• Alyssa Jones, 18, of Athens, has been charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond.
“I am proud of the continued excellent work of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office team. I’m proud of our men and women that put themselves in danger each day, to remove these dangerous drugs and illegal weapons from our community.” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
