Two new members were introduced at the Athens Rotary Club’s first meeting of the new year.
Rotarians welcomed Athens-Limestone Hospital President Traci Collins and Jordan Adams, a Federal Account Director at Gartner. Collins’ membership was proposed by Rotarian Jim Moffatt. Rotarian Jimmy Woodruff proposed Adams’ membership.
“I welcome these two professionals to our club as we continue to grow our club in 2023,” Athens Rotary Club President Mason Matthews said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.