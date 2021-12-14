The Athens Rotary Club met at Athens State University’s Ballroom Friday morning, Dec. 10, to stuff bags for the Athens Full Tummy Project. The Rotarians assembled bags of non-perishable food for 219 students in need within Athens City Schools. Also pitching in to help with the project was Athens High School Band Director Ty Parker and the members of the AHS Jazz Band.
“The motto of our club is ‘service above self’ so service projects are key to our club,” Athens Rotary Club President Tere Richardson said. In recent years, the Athens Full Tummy Project has become the last service project of the club leading into the Christmas holidays. The bags will be delivered to the school and distributed to the students when they return to school in January.
Having the Rotary Club purchase and make bags for the month of January is a tremendous help according to Full Tummy Project Director Regina Kyle. “What the Rotary is doing is, they get a grant, so every December they pack for the month of January,” she said. “It gives our sponsors who donate food throughout the year a much needed break. Because they buy, pack and deliver these bags for the month of January, everybody gets a break for the month of January and it’s great.”
Following the stuffing of the bags for the Full Tummy Project, all the Rotarians and volunteers enjoyed a holiday meal. The AHS Jazz Band also performed a set of Christmas classics after lending a hand.
