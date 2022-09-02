The Athens City School Board approved the following consent agenda Friday morning:
Personnel
- Employment
- Austin Uptain, temporary lawn maintenance
- Resignation
- Casey Little resigned as sixth grade teacher at Athens Middle School
- Transfer
- Athens Renaissance School English teacher Leigh Boulineau to sixth grade teacher at Athens
Middle School
Facility use request- Alabama Veterans Museum
- The Board approved the Alabama Veterans Museum to use Athens High School to line up for the Veterans Day Parade.
Following approval of the consent agenda, the Board entered executive session to “discuss the general reputation, character, personal condition, or professional competence of individuals.”
The public or media are not permitted to be privy to executive sessions.
This is a developing story.
