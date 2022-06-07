Over the weekend, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Athens.
Saturday
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 9:29 p.m., officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 515 South Hine Street, Higgins Court Apartments. Upon arrival, Kerry Deshaun Crutcher (32) of Athens was found deceased. The male shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Sunday
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 10:28 p.m., officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. Upon arrival, an adult male was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
APD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (256) 233-8700.
As of Monday evening, the only development to report is that there is no connection between the two shootings over the weekend. There is no danger to the public and both investigations are ongoing. Again, these have been determined to be separate isolated incidents.
These are developing stories.
