After more than 50 years under the ownership of the Johnson family, the Athens Shopping Center has been sold to the Birmingham-based The Retail Companies. TRC purchased the 96,159-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Athens, from JULYN, Inc., which had owned and operated the property for more than five decades, TRC officials said Jan. 4. The shopping center at 600 S. Jefferson Street is anchored by Hometown Grocery, Dollar General, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and the local favorite M.E.W.S. Interiors. The ownership team consists of a partnership between The Retail Companies and Van Corr, CCIM of Commercial Realty.
“This property has a long history of serving the surrounding neighborhoods and community by housing tenants like Walmart and Kroger, and now Hometown Grocery, Dollar General and M.E.W.S. Interiors. The Johnson family has done a great job operating the property over the last 50-plus years, and it is our goal to now continue the legacy of a job well-done,” said Brooks Corr, CCIM, partner at The Retail Companies.
The site is located on S. Jefferson Street, directly across the street from the new 40,000 square foot Athens-Limestone Public Library, four blocks from the main town square housing the Limestone County courthouse and Athens City Hall, and one mile south of Athens State University.
“Our decision to invest in this property emanated from the strong occupancy history at the center and the overall growth trajectory for the North Alabama market,” Corr said. “Limestone county has been the fastest growing county in the state of Alabama over the past years, and we see why. “Athens offers a tremendous value in its quality-of-life as well as its proximity to I-65 and Huntsville. We are huge fans of the market and the community, and we are proud to own a part of the activity.”
Bill Clements, CCIM, and Brooks Corr, CCIM, of The Retail Companies represented the buyer, and Zac Buckley of Crunkleton & Associates represented the seller.
The Retail Companies has been involved in many projects in and around the region including bringing tenants to new developments in Athens, brokering more than 30-plus acres of land adjacent to the Promenade Point Huntsville Walmart to Tractor Supply, a new multifamily land development.
