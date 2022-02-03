Patti Julia Malone was born a slave in Athens, Ala. and went on to become one of the first internationally famous mezzo-sopranos.
Born Mahalia Malone at the Cedars Plantation in Athens, Ala., she was raised by an elderly woman while her mother was forced to work elsewhere on the plantation.
Following the Civil War, Patti attended Trinity School, established by the American Missionary Association for the children of former slaves.
The parents of the children attending Trinity School often found it difficult to find work.
Patti’s mother negotiated with her plantation owner, Dr. Thomas Stith Malone. He agree to allow both to work on the plantation, with Patti expected to work before and after school.
When Mary Wells became the principal at Trinity School, Patti’s singing talents emerged.
With the help of Wells, after Trinity School, Patti enrolled at Fisk University in Nashville. The school, also established by the American Missionary Association, was struggling at the time and in need of funding.
The school established a touring musical group of nine students that soared in popularity.
Despite the group’s popularity and raising a surprising $100,000, the group was disbanded.
The members came together independently and set out on a second world tour as the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Patti would serve as a chaperone for the group.
While on tour in Europe, singer Jennie Jackson fell ill, and Patti was called on to replace her.
She left Nashville in 1877 and made her Fisk Jubilee Singers debut on Jan. 14, 1878, in Hamburg, Germany. She toured with the group for close to 20 years. She travelled and performed throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and more. She performed for world leaders, including Queen Victoria of England and the German emperor Wilhelm I.
On Jan. 20, 1897, in Omaha, Neb., Patti died after falling ill while on tour.
Her body was returned to her hometown of Athens, Ala., and she is now buried at the Hines-Hobb Cemetery at the corner of West Hobbs Street and North Hines Street.
