Athens High School softball is bringing home the 6A state championship and Emily Simon is returning with Most Outstanding Player honors after they went undefeated in state tournament competition, capping it off with a 4-2 victory over Helena in the title game on May 18.
Simon, No. 13, and the pitching staff dominated the competition throughout the Area, Regional and State tournaments. In the Regionals, they gave up two runs in three games. In the State tournament, they gave up three runs in their first three games and then two runs in the state title game.
The two runs were the most allowed by the Lady Golden Eagles in both Regional and State competition.
"What can I say about her? (Simon) is just a gamer," head coach Travis Barnes said. "Someone who says 'I want the ball.' You just have full trust in her."
Athens started off the game with an inside the park home run in the first inning, coming off an error by the Helena center fielder, that scored two runs to give them the early lead.
Simon frequently worked herself out of tough situations, striking out multiple batters with full counts and getting out of jams with runners in scoring position.
When asked about winning Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, Simon said "I don't care," being all about the team and caring much more about the state title.
No. 19 Anna Carder played a key role both behind the plate at catcher, and also from a leadership standpoint. A key moment of the game also came in that first inning, before the inside the park home run. Carder hit a ground ball that would result in an out, but immediately assured her team that they are going to be fine, then proceeded to get them hyped up for the rest of the inning.
A few batters later, they are up two runs.
Simon's dominance of striking out Helena batters, combined with her ability to limit damage when Helena did piece it together, played an excellent compliment to a defense that was laying it all on the line for her.
Another key moment in the game came a few innings later, when shortstop Morgan Stiles, No. 24, laid out for a ball that was hit hard and directly at third base. The ball would ricochet off the third baseman, but Stiles would prevent the ball from going to the outfield due to an effort seeing her go airborne with her arms fully outstretched. This would limit the baserunners to one base, rather than possibly allowing extra bases and even a scoring opportunity.
After a couple more runs were scored on timely hitting and an overturned call at the plate for Athens, Simon would shut the door in the 7th inning, going three up and three down, with a celebration ensuing for the newly crowned state champions.
Multiple players were filled with emotion, and Barnes can now call himself a state champion head coach after just one season as the top coach for the Lady Golden Eagles.
Carder, one of eight seniors on the team, savored every bit of the moment.
"This is the best thing that could happen ever," Carder said. "We have worked so hard as a team. I love every one of these girls so much. To win this, it is just amazing. It is awesome."
Barnes believes this senior leadership was a large factor for their success all season and is happy to see them go out as champions.
"With eight seniors, it is your last game with them, so you are kind of sad on that part. But they get to end their careers with a win. Not everyone gets to end their careers with a win," Barnes said. "They talked about that all year, so just a lot of mixed emotions (right now)."
Simon and her sister, Katie, No. 20, who hits in the lineup side-by-side with Emily and is another key starter, came over to Athens High School from James Clemens to be coached by Barnes.
Fresh off her stellar performance in the title game, Emily had plenty to say about Barnes.
"We moved here from James Clemens to be with Coach Barnes," Emily said. "He never let us down. He always kept going. It is like all the hard work really pays off."
Perhaps the most complimentary of the Athens softball program and the work they did this season is athletic director Linda Moore.
"It is a wonderful feeling to see our players and our coaches hold up that trophy," Moore said. "They worked so hard all year. They continued to play together, and this is the result. We have a great coaching staff. Coach Barnes – with it being his first year as the head coach – this is just wonderful."
Carder said their "chemistry" was the greatest trait of the team, and it showed throughout their run to the state title. After securing the trophy, their celebration was filled with hugs, tears and dancing.
"We could not have won this if we did not have good chemistry and did not love each other," Carder said. "We play for each other out there. Nothing else."
