Monday, June 13, Athens State University and Calhoun Community College broke ground on a residence hall space meant to primarily serve students studying at the Alabama Center for the Arts in art disciplines.
If space allows, students from other disciplines will be permitted to stay in the residence hall.
It is expected to be complete July 2023.
The Alabama Center for the Arts represents a unique, innovative partnership between Calhoun Community College and Athens State University for students to seamlessly earn an associate degree and bachelor’s degree in the arts.
The future residence hall is part of a long-term vision of the Alabama Center for the Arts to provide on-site lodging for students, making its programs more accessible and allowing students to have as traditional of a campus experience as possible. The goal of attracting students and increasing enrollment is foundational to the new building.
“This project further solidifies the relationship Athens State University and Calhoun Community College enjoy and provides unprecedented access for students wishing to complete a degree in visual and performing arts,” stated Philip Way, president of Athens State University.
The residence hall will feature:
- 3 stories — 43,474 square feet
- 49 apartments with a mix of 11 studio, 19 one bedroom, and 19 two-bedroom units for a total of 68 beds, including both ADA and adaptable units
- Unit amenities to include a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, clothes washer, and dryer
- Full protection with automatic fire sprinkler
- 250 mph rated storm shelter on the first floor to accommodate all residents
- Elevator and stair access to all floors with both ADA and ADA adaptable units
- High-speed internet and Wi-Fi access
- Interior common areas to include post office, leasing office, common areas on all three floors, study area, and computer lab
- Secure entrances using keyless card access issued to each resident and video cameras on all exterior entrances and exits
- Fenced exterior courtyard and seating and gathering areas
