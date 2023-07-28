Two Institutions. Two Degrees. One Curriculum.
Drake State Community and Technical College and Athens State University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new Fast-Track BSN program that will allow students to receive their Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree simultaneously. In addition to better serving students, the program’s benefits will extend to the consumers of the healthcare and professional nursing workforce across the nation.
Students completing the program will be enrolled in nursing courses concurrently at both institutions and will graduate from both Drake State with an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Athens State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) in separate ceremonies with separate diplomas.
“We are excited to add Drake State as a collaborative community college partner offering the Fast-Track BSN. The Fast-Track is a wonderful opportunity for motivated nursing students at Drake State,” said Dr. Mark Reynolds, Chief Nurse Administrator at Athens State. “This opportunity provides time and cost-saving for the future-nurse to gain additional skills and expertise along with the capability to move into advanced-practice education more quickly. The collaborative efforts between both institutions indicates a commitment to the region to produce knowledgeable Registered Nurses who are aptly prepared to provide quality patient care."
“Our community and nation needs highly-trained nurses now more than ever,” said Dr. Dave Ragsdale, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Athens State. “This partnership between Drake State and Athens State responds to that demand by delivering more nurses to the workforce as well as enhanced patient care to our healthcare systems during this critical time.”
The fast-track BSN program will launch in Fall 2023. Athens State also offers an RN to BSN degree program which provides a pathway for success to registered nurses already working in their field to complete their baccalaureate degree in nursing. For more information, please visit //www.athens.edu/BSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.