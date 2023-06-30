Athens State University has been named the No. 1 Safest College Campus in Alabama for 2023 by Niche. The Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment with little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage.
Several factors were considered in the methodology of this ranking. These included campus crime rate, local crime rate, student surveys on safety, residence hall date violence rate, alcohol-related arrests, and drug-related arrests. The U.S. Department of Education served as the primary source of this information.
The top ten safest college campuses in Alabama according to the Niche are as follows.
1. Athens State University
2. University of Mobile
3. The University of West Alabama
4. Faulkner University
5. Samford University
6. Troy University
7. Stillman College
8. Huntingdon College
9. University of Montevallo
10. The University of North Alabama
