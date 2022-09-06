The National Endowment for the Humanities announced $31.5 million in grants for 226 humanities projects across the country, including $10,000 to Athens State University.
Athens State was one of 65 award recipients of the NEH Preservation Assistance Grant for Smaller Institutions. 113 institutions applied for the award.
According to the NEH, the purpose of the Preservation Assistance Grant for Smaller Institutions is to “Help institutions — particularly small and mid-sized institutions — improve their ability to preserve and care for their humanities collections, including special collections of books and journals, archives and manuscripts, prints and photographs, moving images, sound recordings, architectural and cartographic records, decorative and fine arts, textiles, archaeological and ethnographic artifacts, furniture, and historical objects.”
The award will be used to hire Margot Note as a consultant for the general assessment and planning of the university’s Archives’ collections, as well as funding an archival staff training opportunity.
“With thousands of records in our care, we couldn’t ask for a more needed service than a thorough assessment of our materials and our facility,” said Laken Smith, University Archivist and Assistant Librarian. “Margot Note is the perfect provider of this service, as she is an experienced informational professional and a Women’s History educator. We’re excited to work with her so that we can gain a greater understanding of how to protect the collections we have, while also making them more accessible to others.”
Smith went on to say, “we see the Archives as part of the university’s heart. When the Archives improves and strives to meet archival best practices, we become more viable. In turn, the university gains a stronger heartbeat and can maintain, preserve, and share its identity through the materials that we have.”
Smith considers the Archives a resource for “analyzing how everyday human actions shaped American history and how that past can impact our present and future.”
The archives house not only the university’s 200-year history, but also historical documents of state and national importance.
