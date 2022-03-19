This week, ASU hosted the Alabama Academy of Science and the Alabama Junior Academy of Science for the 99th annual meeting of the association.
AAS’s mission is to encourage the development of scientific interest in Alabama, conduct research and provide reliable scientific information, provide opportunities for community involvement and networking and partner with like-minded institutions to further scientific development.
The academy partners with an Alabama university each year to deliver a conference for members to present papers and posters, hear notable speakers give addresses and receive scholarships.
This year, members heard from Dr. Jan Davis, former NASA astronaut and senior technical fellow at Baston Technologies, and Richard Myers, president and science director of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.
Members presented on biological sciences, physics and mathematics projects; anthropology, chemistry, engineering and computer sciences; STEM education; environmental and earth science, health sciences and social sciences.
On Friday, AAS awarded high school seniors who presented original research with Gorgas scholarships for education in STEM. The students competed for more than $10,000 in scholarships.
ASU’s partnership with AAS reflects the university’s commitment to scientific development in North Alabama and its commitment to educating the future scientists of Alabama.
“As an institution that has dedicated over 200 years to educating the citizenry of Alabama, we are committed to providing access to a variety of programs and services that focus on creating a successful and meaningful academic experience for all our students and to meeting the needs of regional employers,” said Phillip Way, president of ASU. “We strive to create a pipeline of STEM graduates and teachers trained to educate K-12 students in STEM.”
Not only is ASU committed to educating scientists, but also the educators of young children who will one day become scientists.
Northrop Grumman recently made a significant donation to the university to aid in the update of the STEM Learning Lab and to provide training for approximately 1,000 teacher candidates in the next five years.
“We seek to make a difference. We recognize the importance of engaging children in active STEM learning at an early age. Hence, we are committed to providing our K-6 teacher candidates with access to STEM educational tools and lessons,” said Way.
The university provides employment candidates for the scientific industry in north Alabama, including NASA, Dynetics, HudsonAlpha, Raytheon and Boeing and teacher candidates for local schools such as SPARK, Discovery Middle School and iAcademy.
The university is entering its 200th-anniversary celebration as the oldest higher learning institution in Alabama. In recent years, the university has developed programs in computer science, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to expand the learning opportunities for ASU students and to prepare students for the workforce in north Alabama.
“Athens State University is the oldest institution of higher learning in the state of Alabama and is built on traditions of the past while building an innovative and exciting future,” said Catherine Wehlburg, provost of Athens State University. “With our feet grounded in our history and our eyes on the future, Athens State University is thriving as we enter into our 200th-anniversary celebration.”
North Alabama harbors scientific development for space exploration and travel. Technologies developed in Huntsville are on Voyager I, Voyager II, the James Webb Space Telescope, the International Space Station and many other fixtures of astronautical technology.
“We chose ‘space’ as this year’s theme to recognize north Alabama’s significant contributions to science and technology,” said Stephen Spencer, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Such scientific advances represent what humans are capable of achieving through cumulative knowledge and collective endeavor. My hope is that scientific advances continue to inspire young people to dream of possibilities and to imagine what they might do, as future science researchers and educators, to change the world.”
The university seeks educators who have real-world experience in the fields they teach. ASU recruits faculty from scientific institutions such as NASA, Redstone Arsenal, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Food and Drug Administration and others.
“Athens State’s 20th-century faculty possessed vast experience in science and mathematics from dynamic entities such as NASA, Redstone Arsenal, and the Food and Drug Administration, and they endeavored to share their theoretical and experimental educations with their students,” said Ronald L. Merrit Jr, department chair. “A principle goal of Athens State University of the 21st century is to provide STEM students with meaningful, experiential education that will propel them into success in their chosen fields as they enter the workforce.”
The university reflects in its staffing practices of recruiting a diversified selection of industry experts to deliver curriculum to students.
It hosts AAS and AJAS in hopes of inspiring the pursuit of scientific knowledge in a new generation of scientists, who will be the next generation of industry experts and leaders.
