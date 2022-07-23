Athens State University Founder's Hall

Founder’s Hall on Athens State University’s campus.

 file photo/the news courier

This week is the Athens Forever Bicentennial Celebration. This celebration is a weeklong series of events and activities coinciding with homecoming and commencement.

Athens State University has served Alabama since 1822 and is now celebrating and commemorating its 200th anniversary.

”A Service of Gratitude”

Sunday, July 24, 2022

11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

Athens First United Methodist Church

A celebration of the institution’s history and the obstacles it has overcome. All are welcome to join this special event that will commemorate Athens State’s beginnings as a Methodist institution; no registration or sign-up is required.

Athens State Community Band Bicentennial Concert

Monday, July 25, 2022

7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

McCandless Hall

The Athens State University Community Band, a collaboration of musicians from the local community and the campus community, will perform in McCandless Hall for this special bicentennial concert. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required due to limited seating.

Movie Night, Featuring Disney’s “Encanto”

6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

McCandless Hall

As part of Athens State University’s week-long Bicentennial Celebration, a free movie night will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 6:00 pm. This event is open to the public. Registration is required due to limited seating.

Campus Field Day

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

There will be a campus-wide field day, featuring kickball, cornhole and pickleball competitions. All faculty, staff, and students are invited to participate.

Concert on the Square

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Downtown Athens – Courthouse Square

All day

In Downtown Athens there will be a “Concert on the Square,” a special commemoration of Athens State University’s bicentennial, with special concerts by Iron Horse and Collin Raye! This concert, which will be held on the Courthouse Square, is free and open to the public.

Homecoming Celebration

Sandridge Student Center Ballroom

All day

The “Athens Forever” Homecoming celebration will take place July 29. Afternoon events will include student presentations and faculty emeritus “Legacy Lectures,” followed by an evening dinner.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you