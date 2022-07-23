This week is the Athens Forever Bicentennial Celebration. This celebration is a weeklong series of events and activities coinciding with homecoming and commencement.
Athens State University has served Alabama since 1822 and is now celebrating and commemorating its 200th anniversary.
”A Service of Gratitude”
Sunday, July 24, 2022
11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Athens First United Methodist Church
A celebration of the institution’s history and the obstacles it has overcome. All are welcome to join this special event that will commemorate Athens State’s beginnings as a Methodist institution; no registration or sign-up is required.
Athens State Community Band Bicentennial Concert
Monday, July 25, 2022
7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
McCandless Hall
The Athens State University Community Band, a collaboration of musicians from the local community and the campus community, will perform in McCandless Hall for this special bicentennial concert. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Movie Night, Featuring Disney’s “Encanto”
6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
McCandless Hall
As part of Athens State University’s week-long Bicentennial Celebration, a free movie night will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 6:00 pm. This event is open to the public. Registration is required due to limited seating.
Campus Field Day
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
There will be a campus-wide field day, featuring kickball, cornhole and pickleball competitions. All faculty, staff, and students are invited to participate.
Concert on the Square
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Downtown Athens – Courthouse Square
All day
In Downtown Athens there will be a “Concert on the Square,” a special commemoration of Athens State University’s bicentennial, with special concerts by Iron Horse and Collin Raye! This concert, which will be held on the Courthouse Square, is free and open to the public.
Homecoming Celebration
Sandridge Student Center Ballroom
All day
The “Athens Forever” Homecoming celebration will take place July 29. Afternoon events will include student presentations and faculty emeritus “Legacy Lectures,” followed by an evening dinner.
