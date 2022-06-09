The Athens State University Board of Trustees will approve the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at its meeting on July 15. The Board of Trustees recently approved a new tuition rate for the 2022-23 academic year at its meeting on Friday, May 20.
The Board voted to increase tuition by 7 percent for both undergraduate and graduate courses beginning with the fall 2022 semester. This increase is based on previous board action of correlating tuition to the prior year’s increase in the Consumer Price Index.
Tuition will increase by $16 per credit hour for in-state and online students for undergraduate courses and $23 per credit hour for graduate courses. The current fee structure will remain unchanged.
“The top priority for Athens State University is to provide an outstanding education at an affordable cost to all students,” stated Mr. Macke Mauldin, Board Chairman. “The University’s Board of Trustees approved the Budget Advisory Committee’s recommendation of a tuition increase. Despite the increase, Athens State University remains the most affordable public university in the state, and the faculty and staff are committed to providing outstanding value to our students.”
In-state tuition and fee rates per credit hour for the 2022-23 academic year will be as follows:
Undergraduate: $241
Graduate: $348
Technology Fee: $75
Student Activities Fee: $1
Bond Surety Fee: $1
