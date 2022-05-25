The Alabama Commission on Higher Education approved five new programs to begin at Athens State University in the fall. The ACHE approved a B.S. in Aerospace Systems Management, a Master of Accountancy, a M.S. in Computer Science, a M.S. in Cybersecurity and a M.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies.
“As an institution who is known for preparing students for readily available jobs, Athens State University is excited to offer these new degree programs,” said Catherine Wehlburg, Athens State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “These programs were developed based on industry demand and will expand our availability of workforce ready programs to take our students to the next level.”
The Aerospace Systems Management program will offer two concentrations:
The Aviation Concentration will assure program compliance with Federal Aviation Administration Advisory Circular No. 61-139, allowing a reduction from 1,500 to 1,000 hours of required flight experience for the airline transport pilot certificate.
The Space Systems Concentration is for a career path in aerospace technology systems management to include avionics, airframe, and power plant; jet and rocket propulsion; mission planning, control, and communications; and manufacturing systems.
This is the first systems management program in Alabama focusing on aviation and aerospace technology.
The Master of Accountancy’s coursework aims to prepare students to meet Alabama’s 150-semester-hour requirement for licensure as a Certified Public Accountant and includes topics that prepare students for exam content.
According to ASU, graduates from this program will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to successfully compete for advanced positions in both software development and information technology operations, while also being prepared for continued graduate studies in the field.
The M.S. in cybersecurity specializes in protecting networks, systems and programs from digital hacking.
The M.A. in interdisciplinary studies offers a flexible approach to obtaining a master’s degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.