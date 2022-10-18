The 16th Annual Athens, AL Storytelling Festival kicks off this week beginning today, Oct. 18, with stories of life, legends, and lies in the tent
The festival will take place on the campus of Athens State University behind Sandridge Hall for the first time this year.
This is a family friendly festival offering a diversity of storytellers.
Storyteller Donald Davis
Davis is a returning Storyteller from North Carolina where he he was born into a family of traditional storytellers who have inhabited the same plot of land since 1781.
Storyteller Bil Lepp
Lepp has authored six books and sixteen audio collections earning him recognition from the National Storytelling Festival 15 times.
Storyteller Josh Goforth
Goforth is the 3 times great grandson of Madison County fiddler Asbury Devitt and has been musically inclined since his early childhood years, having begun to learn guitar shortly after sixth grade. He played the piano in church as early as the age of four. He proceeded to learn at least 10 instruments by ear.
Storyteller Dolores Hydock
Hydock is a native of Pennsylvania native and regards Birmingham as her home. A five-year-old Hydock took the stage of the Reading storytelling competition and earned a blue ribbon. Since then she has wrote numerous plays and produced 10 award-winning CDs.
Numerous student storytellers from Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools will perform throughout this week at the storytelling festival.
Student storytellers Athens City Schools:
Ward Shannon, FAME Academy
Ellysen Vickers, FAME Academy
Maclean Harbin, HEART Academy
Nora Kate Edmondson,HEART Academy
Norah Cannon, Athens Intermediate
J’Micah Malone, Athens Intermediate
Limestone County Schools:
Melodie Arizpe, Elkmont Elementary
Avery Motter, Elkmont Elementary
Kyndal Smith, Elkmont Elementary
Kailee Cooley, Elkmont High
Harper Mims, Elkmont High
Riley Clark, Tanner High
Briley Williams, Elkmont High
Students will perform on the days their peers are designated to attend the festival.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
7:00 p.m.: Music in the Tent with Three on a String and The Dill Pickers
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
7:30–9:10 p.m.: Traditional Olio in the Tent
- 7:30–7:50 p.m.: Bil Lepp
- 7:50–7:55 p.m.: Student Teller 1
- 7:55–8:15 p.m.: Donald Davis
- 8:15–8:20 p.m.: Student Teller 2
- 8:20–8:40 p.m.: Dolores Hydock
- 8:40–8:45 p.m.: Student Teller 3
- 8:45–8:50 p.m.: Student Teller 4
- 8:50–9:10 p.m.: Josh Goforth
Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 Session 1
- 9:00–9:50 a.m.: Donald Davis
- 9:50–10:35 a.m.: Josh Goforth
- 10:35 am–12:30 p.m.: Lunch Break
- 12:30–1:15 p.m.: Bil Lepp
- 1:15–2:00 p.m.: Dolores Hydock
Session 2
- 3:40–4:25 p.m.: Donald Davis
- 4:25–5:10 p.m.: Josh Goforth
- 5:10–7:00 p.m.: Supper Break
- 7:00–7:45 p.m.: Dolores Hydock
- 7:45–8:30 p.m.: Bil Lepp
Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 Session 1
- 9:00–9:45 a.m.: Dolores Hydock
- 9:45–10:30 a.m.: Donald Davis
- 10:30 am–12:30 p.m.: Lunch Break
- 12:30–1:15 p.m.: Josh Goforth
- 1:15–2:00 p.m.: Bil Lepp
Session 2
- 3:30–4:15 p.m.: Dolores Hydock
- 4:15–5:00 p.m.: Josh Goforth
- 5:00–7:00 p.m.: Supper Break
- 7:00–7:45 p.m.: Bil Lepp
- 7:45–8:00 p.m.: Auction
- 8:00–8:45 p.m.: Donald Davis
Thanks to the support of local legislators, the Athens, AL Storytelling Festival is able to welcome area schoolchildren free of charge.
The following legislators contributed:
Senator Tim Melson
Senator Tom Butler
Senator Arthur Orr
Representative Lynn Greer
Representative Parker Moore
Representative Danny Crawford
Representative Andy Whitt
Representative Mac McCutcheon
More on the student Storytellers and the student audiences will be available in Saturday’s edition.
Continue following The News Courier’s coverage of the Athens, AL Storytelling Festival throughout this week.
