Street Department Superintendent Dolph Bradford said city crews and Rogers Group are working on several paving projects throughout the city.
"There is some phase of road construction going on every side of town, and these will cause some delays," he said.
Crews are working in these areas as weather permits:
•Elm Street
•Hobbs Street
•Jefferson Street
•Cloverleaf Drive
•Elkton Street
•Pryor Street
•Eidson Street
•Brownsferry Street
•Summit Lakes Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.