More than Athenians welcome warmer days, so do pesky mosquitos.
The City of Athens will start its seasonal mosquito control program on Monday, May 22, weather permitting.
Spraying will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. based on last year’s route schedule. The schedule is available for viewing on the city’s website at: https://www.athensalabama.us/DocumentCenter/View/114/Vector-Control-Districts-Map-PDF
That schedule is subject to change because of weather, such as rain or when wind speeds exceed 10 mph. If there is a holiday or a day skipped by weather, the city will make adjustments to the day of the route.
Beekeepers who have hives inside the city limits can contact Brad Gee, who oversees the program, to notify him of hive locations. Beekeepers can contact Gee at 256-233-8747 or by email at bgee@athensal.us. Gee will keep a list of hive locations and avoid spraying when bees are foraging.
Gee said the city uses a product called Perm-X 30 30. It consists of:
30% Permethrin
30% Piperonyl Butoxide
40% Inert Ingredients
Permethrin is the active ingredient pesticide, and Piperonyl Butoxide is a synthetic pesticide that works with the Permethrin while the inert ingredients are there to act as a bonding agent and to keep the chemical from evaporating so quickly once it’s sprayed into the air. The chemical is mixed with mineral oil and distributed through an Ultra Low Volume sprayer.
Gee offers the following tips to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites:
Dispose of old buckets, cans, bottles or jars.
Repair leaky pipes and keep drains and gutters unclogged.
Regularly change the water in bird baths and pet dishes, and scrub them.
Properly discard unused tires.
Turn wheelbarrows, tubs and wading pools upside down.
Keep weeds, vines and grass trimmed.
Fill tree holes with sand or a flexible foam.
