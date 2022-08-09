The lockbox that Customer Accounts utilizes for payments to Athens Utilities has started taking electronic payments from customers’ bank draft programs at their respective banks.
Customer Accounts Manager Regina Rager said customers need to leave out the dashes in their account numbers when setting up bank draft.
“If they put the dashes instead of numbers only, the lockbox system throws the payment out,” Rager said. “This is a bug in the system that we have discovered, and we want to make sure customers are aware to register for bank drafts without the dashes.”
Rager said there is not a fee through Athens Utilities for this service.
