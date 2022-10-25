The City of Athens recently welcomed a new group of Youth Commissioners to the City Hall.
The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission presents students with the unique opportunity to be hands on engaged in civic and service endeavors.
The primary objective of the AMYC is to educate students about the role of local government and their role to be engaged and informed citizens.
Youth Commissioners participate in community service, attend City Council and Board of Education meetings, administer small grants in the community, operate a podcast, and visit area agencies, historic sites, and city departments to learn more about Athens and the importance of being an informed and involved citizen.
During their first meeting of the year, commissioners received an overview of the program and of the city government and assembled goody bags filled with candy, peanut butter and crackers, a cookie, a pen, tissues, and personal notes for the regular attendees at the Athens Activity Center.
The city welcomes the following students at Youth Commissioners for the 2022-23 year:
Seniors
Macie Andrews, Allison Bates, Kaleigh Butler, Hannah Britnell, Claudia Henson, John Hubbard, Christina Jones, Claire Lawrence, Emma Lovell, Seth Mitchell, Emma Newby, Samantha Norton, Alondra Salgado, Abigail Todd
Juniors
Nelson Brown, Abbie Coblentz, Kate Coblentz, Annelyse Dizon , Taylor Fisher, Selena Golden, Ella Harbin, Avery Paysinger, Sienna Perkins, Brooke Piscitelli, AnaGrace Russell, Caroline Russell, Kaili Sterling, Meredith Whitaker, Katrina Wiggins, Malea Wiggins
Sophomores
Ella Anderson, Will Anderson, Meredith Black, Ruby Callan, Brandon Cook, Brenna Fielder, Sawyer Forrester, Zoe Griggs, Cara Keenon, Chloe Malone, Jermone Malone, Tyler Massey, Blythe Menefee, Morgan Murphree, Emma Tarokh, Emma Vianco, Marshall Weldy
