On March 13, 2023, at approximately 2:34 p.m., Morgan County Central Dispatch received a report of an intoxicated driver near Hwy 67 and Country Club Rd. It was also reported the driver had recently been involved in a disturbance at the Social Security Administration Office, located at 717 McGlathery Ln. SE.
Officers located a vehicle matching the provided description and conducted a stop on Hwy 67 at Country Club Rd. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kayla Oliver, 31, of Athens, proceeded to drive away from the traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Oliver struck a vehicle.
She continued traveling on 31 N until her vehicle was disabled, and she came to a stop outside the Valero gas station, located at 716 Hobbs St. E in Athens. Oliver was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $1,500 bond.
We appreciate our law enforcement partners with the Athens Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
“The defendant is accused of the above crimes and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
