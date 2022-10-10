Brittney Hensley, 35, of Athens has been arrested for TennCare fraud, a Class D felony, and and theft of property, a Class A felony, in Giles County, Tenn.
The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with sheriff’s offices in Giles County and Limestone County, announced the arrest Monday afternoon. Investigators allege that Hensley failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months. TennCare paid Hensley more than $274,453 in fees and claims on her behalf during that time.
“The Office of Inspector General will investigate any and all activity related to defrauding the TennCare program,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “There are very specific rules and regulations that are set by TennCare and if left unchecked, taxpayers are on the hook for fraud committeed against TennCare.”
The OIG is separate from TennCare and was created to identify and investigate potential fraud among members of TennCare, which is funded by state and federal tax dollars.
