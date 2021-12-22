An Athens woman is behind bars at the Limestone County Detention Center accused of burglarizing a neighbor. Sarah Rose Gregory, 35, has been charged with third-degree burglary and is being held on a $2,500 bond stemming from an incident on Dec. 19, 2021 in the 25000 block of Beatline Road.
LCSO deputies Cary Moore and Jesse Gibson arrived to Beatline Road where a homeowner reported Christmas gifts, a debit card, jewelry, change and clothing taken from her residence. Another family member reported seeing Gregory hiding between the hedges by the homeowner’s back porch. When confronted, Gregory allegedly ran toward her own residence where the deputies found her sitting on the porch.
Deputies were able to recover the stolen items outside the victim’s home and inside Gregory’s home.
“I am proud of deputies Cary Moore and Jesse Gibson for quickly responding to the scene of this burglary, assisting the victim in locating the stolen property, and finding the offender. I’m especially happy that these stolen Christmas presents were returned and will be enjoyed this Christmas,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.