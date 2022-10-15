A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, has claimed the life of an Athens woman. Korday E. Moore, 24, was fatally injured when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Moore was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, approximately one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you