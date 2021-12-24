CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned, authorities said.
The wreck, which happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton, also injured a passenger, news outlets reported. Authorities didn't release the name of either person.
The boy was driving on Chilton County 77 when a 2016 Polaris crashed, ejecting both him and the other person. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating the wreck.
