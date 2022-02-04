FILE - Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks near the sideline during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Harsin says he is “not planning on going anywhere” as he tries to navigate a tumultuous offseason of turnover in his program. Auburn went 6-7 in its first season under Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State a little more than 13 months ago. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)