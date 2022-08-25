A Limestone County grand jury passed down a total of 95 indictments for the month of August.
Violence, other charges
• Amber Nicole Carroll- chemical endangerment of child
• Quintel Lavar Chapman- domestic violence
• David Paul Coleman- SORNA violation
• Kathryn Mareen Davis- trafficking stolen identities
• Felix Escobar- domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation
• Edson Robles Garcia- interference with custody
• Brandon Keith George- possess forged instrument
• London Ashlee Jarrett- domestic violence
• David Eugene Johnson- possess forged instrument
• Jeremy Germaine Lassie- possess forged instrument
• Brandon Rayshard Lewis- discharge gun in occupied building
• Joel Alan Lucas- domestic violence
• Lachriston T. Mayberry- making terrorist threat
• Dan Melvin Smith III- domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation
• Matthew Tyler Stewart- domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation
• Jacob Aaron Wales- obstruct justice
• Jenifer Renee Wilson- chemical endangerment of child
Drug related charges
• Trafficking- methamphetamine- Gabino Abarca, Michael Shawn Dooley, Ronnie Facison, Norman Gerald Lane, Robert Earl Lewis, Joseph Anthony Williams
• Trafficking fentanyl- April Carol Christensen
• First-degree possession of marijuana- Reginald Johnson
• Possession/receipt controlled substance- Jiles Troy Andrews, John Scott Baker, William Luke Bond Jr., Derricke Q. Caldwell, Juan Castro-Hernandez, Elizabeth Bates Clem, Gregory Lamar Clem, Laura renee Clemons, Lisa Marie Crow, Kathryn Mareen Davis, Stephen Dewayne Harbin, Bryan Adam Harris, Ronnie Joe Hughes Jr., Jessi Ashlin Ish, David Eugene Johnson, Colton James Joy, Raymond Lee Kerwin, Gary Douglas McKnight, William Sherman Meadows, Justin Kyle Mealer, Natasha Kimberly Needham, Frederick Deshaun Rich, Zaccheus Crishon Rich, Damien Blade Rieman, Ashley Nicole Shelnutt, Joni Leah Smith, Tamara Gala Smith, Anthony H. Wallace, Corey Cordell White, Bobbie Kay Willard, Mark Anthony Williams
Thefts charges
• First-degree theft of property- Kristy Lynn Finney, Michael Ray Hillis, Mandy Renee King, Christopher Ryan Shull, Angela Jasmine Walker
• Second-degree theft of property- Samantha Mishell Elmore, Matthew Scott James
• Third-degree theft of property- Kimberly Ohalloran Davis, Amanda Gail Gibson, Brittney Lynne Neely, John Wayne Scott
• Theft of lost property- Nathan Craig Adams
• Third- degree burglary- Kyle Anthony Barnhill, James Travis Carwile, James Chadwick Foster, Alexis Marie Fraze, Joshua Walter Hodges, April Dawn LaLonde (two counts), Paula Delaine Paulk, Kanyon Danny Pressnell, Crystal Crumpler Pruitt, Jeremi Nicole Smith, Sarah Marie Teaven, Chesley Whitsett, Matthew Dale Wray, Wendy Michelle Wray
Thefts- other
• Tyrek Ali Bellman- first-degree receiving stolen property
• Seth Tyler Burke- second-degree receiving stolen property
• Jarvis T. Harrell- identity theft
• Sebastian M. Johnson- fraud use credit/debit
• Scott Patrick Roberts- theft by fraud- leasing
• Timothy Dale Scroggins- identity theft
