For the second year in a row, Michael Bachmeier, 10, was awarded first place in the Junior Class II at the National Federation of Music Junior Composers State Contest.
He won for his original composition “Evening Sunset on the Amazon” inspired by a painting his piano teacher Diana Petit suggested he create.
Michael is a fourth-grader at Athens Renaissance School and the son of Aaron and Rebecca Bachmeier. His grandparents are Michael and Deanna Babb.
“My teacher gave me this music book. It was a book of one composer who kept making compositions based on these paintings. My teacher suggested I make a painting and make a composition for it. I said ‘OK’ and I did,” Michael said.
The book was “Museum Masterpieces” by Catherine Rolin.
He sat down with his mother, and together they thought about picking a landscape.
With the different ebb and flow the Amazon River is known for, Michael thought it would make a great inspiration for a musical composition.
For his work, Michael received a superior rating.
“Overall, this is great work, Michael. Really great. You have amazing ideas and much creativity within you. I hope you will continue to make and play great music,” the judge, Dr. Kevin Woosley, wrote.
“Evening Sunset on the Amazon” will be included a book of compositions published by the AFMC Junior Composers.
Next, he will compete at the regional level in Kentucky.
