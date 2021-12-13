After senior centers remained closed last holiday season, members of the Athens and Ardmore Senior Centers were thrilled to be together Wednesday morning for a festive cowboy themed Christmas party. Decked out in cowboy hats and boots, the seniors enjoyed music, line dancing, fellowship and a visit from Santa Claus. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly also stopped by to join in on the fun.
The dance floor at the Athens Senior Center was full as the talented Kay Burlingame led the group with some choreographed line dancing routines. For those who didn’t feel like dancing, they enjoyed simply watching and being with friends. Everyone was thankful to be able to come together especially after not being able to meet for most of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.
Athens Senior Center Director Donna Powell said, “They all love it. Since we opened back up in the summer, we now have Kay teaching ‘Dancercize’ on Monday and we have a line dancing class on Wednesday. Even those who don’t participate in the dancing enjoy watching and clapping along.”
After a morning of dancing, Marks and Daly assisted with the door prize drawings and each senior received a new fleece blanket to take home thanks to a generous donor.
Prior to lunch, Santa arrived to warn a few individuals, including Marks, that after checking twice, they were still listed as naughty on his list.
Santa said, “There are two weeks left before Christmas for y’all to fix this.”
