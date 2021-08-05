It's that time of year again. A time when parents scramble to make sure their children have everything they need for a new school year while the kids themselves try to enjoy the last gasps of summer vacation.
Each of the elementary schools in the Athens City system has events planned today at which parents and students can meet teachers, take a peak at the students' new classrooms and learn important information about the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
FAME
FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary is turning its orientation into a full-blown community event by hosting a back-to-school bash.
“We are inviting all our families, pre-K through third grade, and splitting them up into sessions,” Principal Jeff Mathheus said. “It is a come-and-go event and a meet-and-greet. Students and their families can come into the classroom, meet their new teacher and their new classmates.”
Orientation for pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students will be from 3:30–5 p.m. The session for second- and third-grade students is scheduled for 5:30–7 p.m.
“This is my favorite time of year,” Mathheus said. “It's the anticipation for a new school year, and all of our teachers are very excited.”
Mathheus said the school will have bounce houses available for some fun during the back-to-school bash, as well as pizza, flavored ice and kindergarten nap mats for sale.
“We will have some students doing some face painting as well,” Mathheus said. “We are trying to make this a family event and a celebration.”
Decisions regarding facial coverings and other COVID-related matters are ultimately made by Superintendent Beth Patton and central office staff, but as of now, Mathheus said FAME will be opening its doors like any other “normal” year, meaning the same is likely true for all ACS schools. Patton has said since the end of the previous school year that the goal this time around is to open without requiring facial coverings.
The 2021-2022 ACS school year begins Aug. 11.
HEART
HEART Academy at Julian Newman is hosting a meet-the-teacher event. Orientation for kindergarten and first-grade students will begin at 5 p.m., while the session for second- and third graders will be at 6:30 p.m.
SPARK
SPARK Academy at Cowart is hosting orientation for its students. The session for kindergarten and second-grade students will begin at 5:30 p.m., while first- and third graders' orientation will begin at 6:30 p.m.
iAcademy
iAcademy at Athens Elementary is hosting a come-and-go, meet-the-teacher event from 5:30–7 p.m. for all students in pre-K through third grade.
Professional development
ACS elementary schools have held retreats and team-building exercises for faculty and staff leading up to the new school year.
FAME Academy faculty and staff visited the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
“We started the day taking the Enneagram Personality Test to determine how we work within our teams,” the school posted on social media. “Our team revisited our core beliefs as a school and finished the day with team-building activities this afternoon. A great kickoff to what’s going to be an amazing school year.”
HEART Academy teachers and staff visited Buff City Soaps in Athens for a back-to-school bash.
“Not only did we get to make bath bombs, but we also got to name and design our very own soap,” the school posted on social media.
SPARK Academy faculty and staff visited the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur.
“We had an awesome SPARK retreat today,” the school posted on social media. “It was a great start to a school year filled with hope and excitement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.