The 2023-2024 school year has officially begun as Limestone County School students headed back to the classroom Friday morning. Kids across the county grabbed their back packs and put on their best first day of school outfits before meeting their new teachers and classmates.
Students at Athens City Schools, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane can enjoy a few more days of summer before heading back to school next week.
This is the farewell year for Piney Chapel Elementary and for the current location of Elkmont Elementary as they are scheduled to start the next school year at the new Elkmont Elementary currently under construction.
“Overall, we had a great start to the school year this morning in Limestone County. I visited Clements and Blue Springs this morning and everything was running like clockwork. Similar reports were given from around the county. A special thanks to all of our employees for going above and beyond to help our students,” Limestone County School Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said.
New this year for Limestone County students and families is the Limestone County School District app available in the App Store or in Google Play. The app allows families to customize the app to their students’ school, including those with children in multiple schools.
Through the app, parents can receive notifications, see upcoming events, find breakfast and lunch menus, and more.
