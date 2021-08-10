Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reminded motorists to use extreme caution as students attending Athens City Schools start the 2021-2022 school year Wednesday.
"There will be more vehicle traffic in school zones in the mornings and afternoons, and you will also have students who walk and ride bicycles to and from school," Johnson said. "In addition, there are construction sites by Athens Middle School and Brookhill Elementary. The first two weeks will be more chaotic as everyone gets back into the routine of returning to school."
Johnson is asking motorists to also remember to stop for school buses when students are getting on and off the buses.
"There will be zero tolerance for those caught failing to stop for a school bus," he said. "We can all work together to ensure the safety of these students by using some patience and caution."
