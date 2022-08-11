This week, Limestone County Schools, Athens City Schools, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, and Athens Bible School administrators and teachers welcomed back students. With each back to school comes a renewed excitement for all the tremendous accomplishments these students will achieve in the classroom, in athletics, and in the diverse programs and organizations available to them.
Athens City Schools and Athens Bible School students returned Wednesday morning. At Heart Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School (JNES), Principal Sharla Birdsong explained that there are some changes this year and for the first year since 2019, parents were able to walk their child inside on their first day.
“This morning, we had a great turnout of parents,” Birdsong said. “We had a huge turnout this morning. It’s been very smooth so far.”
In the halls, Pre-K students walked in a line quietly with their friends, many for the first time. They learned “magic finger up” to remind them of the importance of quietly navigating the halls, as to not disturb students in nearby classrooms.
Third graders at JNES filed into the school lunchroom where the cafeteria staff greeted each child with a smile. A new system of payment has been implemented in the lunchroom this year. Now, employees simply scan the child’s ID and the payment is subtracted from their account.
Birdsong described her school as “blessed.” The school tries to recruit and hire new teachers in the spring so that all positions are filled before summer. “The staff here, they are amazing,” she said.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy students were the first to return to the classroom this year as classes resumed Thursday, Aug. 4. Limestone County Schools started the new year at the beginning of a new week —Monday, Aug. 8.
By Wednesday, students at Tanner Elementary were settling into their daily schedule and Assistant Principal Julie Hosier said that with each day, things have become smoother.
One of the biggest changes at Tanner Elementary is the school pick up procedures. “It used to be in multiple places but now everything is out by the front doors,” Hosier said. A new administrative area has also been added across from the school’s front office.
Limestone County Schools’ Public Relations Specialist Ashley Graves said, “It’s been a good start with very few issues. There’s been a lot of excitement from teachers and students; everyone is glad to be back in the classroom.”
