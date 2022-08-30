As part of their 75th Anniversary Celebration, Bank Independent granted Athens States University $5,000 to support its Men of Kennis program. This program is working to support men of color on their path to becoming teachers in Alabama.
The program currently has 26 members pursuing a degree in education.
“There are many organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of the Valley’s citizens,” Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin said.
“We received 147 requests for more than $2.1 million,” he said. “Every request was important, and we are honored to assist these 11 organizations that epitomize our mission of making a positive difference in the lives of others.”
The Athens State University Foundation was one of only 11 organizations across the Tennessee Valley to receive a grant from the bank, and was the only university to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.