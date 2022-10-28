Sheffield, Ala. – Two Athens State University students were among ten local recipients of the 2022/2023 Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship awarded through Bank Independent. They were recognized at a reception held in their honor at Founders Hall on the Athens State Campus on Oct. 13 with guests from Bank Independent and Athens State.
The Edward Fennel Mauldin Endowed Scholarship is awarded to qualified, first-generation college students, based on financial need and residency within the seven counties served by Bank Independent.
Rachael Stamps Biffle is a senior from Florence, Ala. She is majoring in Elementary Education Grades K-6 and is planning to pursue a teaching position after graduation.
Baylee Dotson is a junior from Decatur, Ala., and is majoring in Accounting. She plans to get her CPA license and begin her career in accounting after graduation and is considering pursuing a master’s degree in accounting as well. She was unable to attend the reception.
Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin congratulated Rachael and Baylee on their achievements, explaining that his father, the late Edward F. Mauldin, never graduated from college, but was a lifelong learner who deeply appreciated the value of the college experience. Mauldin added that his father believed that any exposure to college was better than none at all.
“The banking business is all about investing in people, whether our team members, our customers, our shareholders or the communities we serve,” said Mauldin. “We are so pleased to be able to make this investment in you and hope you make the most of your educational journey. We challenge you to pay it forward through your service to others.”
There are ten Edward Fennel Mauldin Memorial Endowed Scholarships award each year. There are two endowed scholarships dedicated to serve Northwest-Shoals Community College, six scholarships awarded to University of North Alabama students, and two to students at Athens State University.
