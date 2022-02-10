A bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon led to the suspect leaving empty-handed, but still at large for law enforcement.
According to Floyd Johnson, police chief for Athens, the attempted bank robbery took place at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Feb. 9, at the Regions Bank on Hwy. 72.
However, the suspect left with no money, after handing the bank teller a note demanding money.
The suspect is a white male with short hair, who was wearing a gray mask, a "Turkey Trot" t-shirt, a gray Nashville Predators hat and blue jeans.
According to Johnson, multiple agencies are working together on the case, and there is the possibility of a vehicle description being released soon.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, this subject is the same person who attempted to rob the Citizen's Bank in Elkmont.
