Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, of Elkmont, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 17000 block of Morris Road in Elkmont. After several months of investigating, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Special Response Team executed the warrant with the assistance of ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators located and seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, narcotics related currency, two firearms, prescription drugs and approximately two pounds of marijuana.
“I am extremely proud of the dedication of our investigators that continue to remove these dangerous drugs out of our community. The teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and our local and state partners, is important in making these arrests possible,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Limestone County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.
