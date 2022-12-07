The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosted the Fraud Prevention Summit at the Beasley Center Tuesday. Area seniors heard from a panel of experts about things they can do to avoid being a victim of scammers.
Attendees heard from Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson, BBB President/CEO Elizabeth Garcia, Head of Security for Redstone Federal Credit Union Brian Smith, and Leslie Worrell from the Alabama Securities Commission.
The panel touched on a variety of common scams as well as new scams that are trending.
“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Johnson said.
The BBB reminded guests that they have rights when dealing with solicitations and scams.
• Say “No”
• Ask for information in writing
• Consider the offer before making a decision
• Do not give or verify personal information
• Bar salespeople from entering your home
• Hang up on scammers who demand money from you under threat of arrest
An in depth look at the scams discussed at Tuesday’s Fraud Prevention Summit will be featured in the News Courier’s upcoming Senior Scene magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.